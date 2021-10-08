2021 Tobacco & Heritage Festival weekend has arrived

It’s finally here! So many of Logan County’s citizens, as well as those who visit our community, have been waiting for the annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival parade day weekend, and it looks like it may be perfect weather for it. According to local weather reports, Friday and Saturday are predicted to reach the mid-80s with lows in the 60s. And most importantly ... NO RAIN!
The Tobacco & Heritage Festival is Logan County’s largest community event, attended and participated in by an estimated 25,000 people. The festival had its beginning in 1941 and was a one-day event, coinciding with the opening of the Christmas shopping season. Full of fun events for everyone, this annual festival has attracted Logan Countians and those outside of our borders for decades.
“Whether you’re new to the area or a long-time native, we cordially invite you to join us at our favorite homecoming event,” said Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. Organized by the Chamber, the festival celebrates our past by continuing some of the same activities, and at the same location on the square, that took place during the first years of the festival.
This weekend you will find many events taking place around the Carrico Park Square including a tobacco judging contest and a reenactment of the 1868 Jesse James Robbery at the Southern Bank of Kentucky by the Jesse James Gang. The Tobacco & Heritage Festival grand finale, also known as “Festival Day or Parade Day,” is held on Oct. 9th centrally located on the Carrico Park Square in Russellville. It is packed full of people from Logan County, folks from all over the state of Kentucky and beyond.
One of the largest parades in the area kicks off the daily festivities on Saturday while food vendors circle the square with both unique and traditional foods. Arts and crafts vendors from all over the state will be selling their items on the historic Logan County Courthouse lawn. Non-profit and local business vendors surround the square down each block. Free horse and carriage rides are a must and the Kid’s Zone is ready for your family with games, blow-ups, and more. Line dancing and a few bands rock us through the night with “Entertainment on the Square” to end the festivities.
“This is a homecoming event for people who have moved away from the community, to return and celebrate with family and friends, as well as an exciting community event that Logan Countians look forward to attending annually,” said Steenbergen. “We look forward to seeing you there!”
For more information and times of events, visit www.tobaccofest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.