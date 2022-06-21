Betz, Tamra-06/12/2022-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
Boyd, Anthony W.-06/09/2022-Failure To Appear
Bryant, Terry D.-06/09/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic) 3rd Or > W/I 5 Years-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Robbery, 1st Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)
Buckner, Jami N.-06/10/2022 -Failure To Or Improper Signal-Disregarding Stop Sign-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Bullington, Robert B.-06/11/2022-Driving Dui Suspended License — 1st Off (Agg Circum)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2Nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Burr, Rasheed V.-06/09/2022-Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
Caudill, Matthew G.-06/14/2022-Tbut Or Disp — All Others-Traff In Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 1st Off (
Clayton, Donnovan J.-06/15/2022-Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury)-Menacing-Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest
Collins, Gregory S.-06/14/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
Combs, Lucas C.-06/14/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
Duncan, Bobbi N.-06/15/2022-Hold For Other
Evans, Amber Lea-06/14/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine)
Fitch, Lindsie L.-06/09/2022-Failure To Appear
Gonzalez, Bryan F.-06/11/2022-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Hadden, Timothy S.-06/10/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Miller, Jeffrey-06/14/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Morgan, John M.-06/15/2022-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Morgan, Patricia A.-06/15/2022 -Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Myers, Bradley Allco-06/15/2022 -Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Neace, Michael D.-06/14/2022-Traff In Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 1stoff — (>Or=20 D.u.drug Unspecified Sch 3)
Ogg, Bethany S.-06/15/2022-Careless Driving-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Trans
Peckingpaugh, Brandon L.-06/15/2022-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks
Phelps, Curtis W.-06/15/2022-No Operators-Moped License-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1St Off-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Rister, Paul D.-06/14/2022-Traff In Cont Sub, 1St Degree, 1St Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Russell, Joshua E.-06/13/2022-Failure To Appear
Skipworth, Brittany Michelle-06/13/2022 -Failure To Appear-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Giving Officer False Identifying Information-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Slone, Lendel-06/14/2022 -Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1St Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Spurgeon, James-06/14/2022 -Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Spurlin, Larry A.-06/13/2022 -Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified
Sunbear, Jermaine C.-06/14/2022 -Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine)
Thomas, Michael-06/14/2022-Traf Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine) OBS
Thompson, Brittney Nicole-06/11/2022-Failure To Appear-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Tolson, Kenneth K.-06/14/2022 -Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer-Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense
Velazquez, Michelle Y.-06/12/2022-Failure To Appear-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Washington, Lamont A.-06/12/2022-Rear License Not Illuminated-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Wilder, Michael Eugene-06/10/2022 -One Headlight-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Receipt-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License
Wooton, William-06/14/2022-Traf In Cont Sub 1st Offense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.