The Logan County Grand Jury convened on June 2, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:

Xavier J. Barbee - Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Failure to Wear Seatbelt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Trafficking in Marijuana, less than 8 Ounces, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, > 10 D.U. Opiates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.