The Logan County Grand Jury convened on June 2, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Xavier J. Barbee - Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Failure to Wear Seatbelt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Trafficking in Marijuana, less than 8 Ounces, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, > 10 D.U. Opiates.
Ziquan Donahue - Trafficking in Marijuana, less than 8 Ounces, 1st Offense, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, > 10 D.U. Opiates, Firearm Enhanced.
Daniel Tremaine Duncan - Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property — $1,000 or More but Less Than $10,000.
William M. Edgin - Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Margaret D. Lear - Bail Jumping, 1st Degree.
Cory M. Pearson - Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of a Substance, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; License to be in Possession.
De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter - Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree (11 counts); Tampering with Physical Evidence (2 counts); Complicity to Murder.
Thomas M. Shutt - Speeding 14 MPH or Greater Over Limit; Failure to Dim Head Lights; One Headlight; No Rear View Mirror; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 2nd Offense.
Susan Frances Taylor - Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation.
John M. Whitehead - Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Careless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Dustin K. Wilson - Burglary, 3rd Degree; Burglary, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
