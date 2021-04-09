Baby Bottle Campaign kicks off, saving lives

Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center is preparing for its Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser again this year and organizers are so pumped to once again be able to have actual baby bottle banks back out in the community.
“We are so excited about using our physical baby bottle banks again this year as opposed to a virtual campaign which we used last year due to COVID-19,” said Shelby Haley of the center. “This one bottle can make a world of difference for little lives.”
Haley added donations allow the center to share the gospel as it provides ultrasounds, offers parenting education, free pregnancy tests, and so much more.
“Clients depend on us to meet their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs,” said Haley. “In turn, we rely on the community’s help. You might be one person, but your donation will save and change lives. You can fill up your bottle with loose coins, cash, or a check, and then watch God work miracles with your offering.”
The Baby Bottle Fundraiser will run from Mother’s Day, May 9 to Father’s Day, June 20, 2021. There will be bulletin inserts offered that can be set beside bottles on handout day instead of inside a bulletin if your church no longer uses bulletins. A video, images, and various other resources your church can use to promote the fundraiser will also be provided upon request.
For additional information about the campaign or to receive your bottles, please call Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center at 270-717-5433 or e-mail Shelby at shelby@lifechoiceky.org.
The center is a non-denominational, faith-based space where mothers and fathers can go to receive help through counseling, pregnancy testing, ministry, and adoption referral. A place where they will feel supported, not judged. A place where they can receive assistance before and after having their babies. The center is equipped with faith and filled with passion and has numerous volunteers working to help support those who feel they have nowhere else to turn.
“This fundraising program is a vital part of the center’s ministry and can bring some significant support for the families it serves. Please help us spread the word that “Every Child Deserves a Birthday” and use our change to make a change in our community,” said Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center Director Melanie Manley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.