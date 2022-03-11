Fiscal court members voted to postpone/table deciding on approving the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) for Silicon Ranch Tuesday at their meeting. IRBs are municipal debt securities issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company. There is no liability to the county in doing so, however, the court is looking at the decision vary carefully before making it.
Silicon Ranch is bringing a 1,600-acre solar farm to Logan County and wants the court to issue the IRBs for the project. With the IRB commitment, a pilot program promising funds would filter back to the county and its school system.
The county hired Charlie Musson, a bond attorney, to work through the details. Court members have met with him once behind closed doors in executive session but want him to come back to the next court meeting to talk in open session.
County Attorney Joe Ross reported Musson had taken everything that was talked about in executive session and made some changes to the proposal, forwarding them to Silicon Ranch’s counsel who hadn’t had time to go over it. Some of the magistrates are starting to feel uneasy about the IBR proposal by Silicon Ranch.
“Every time we turn around this solar company is trying to get this thing passed quick. I’m a little uneasy about this whole deal, about the IRBs. I don’t like how the business part has gone about,” said magistrate Tyler Davenport. “The process this has taken is unsettling. They went out and made public announcements they were going to give organizations X amount of dollars without coming to us first. That’s like putting the cart before the horse. It’s backward business right there. I don’t like the way it has gone down.” Davenport said if the vote was taken at Tuesday’s court meeting, he wouldn’t be for it.
