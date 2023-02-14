On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on the 68-80 bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Road.
Deputy Fred McCarty initiated the traffic stop due to a LINK/NCIC check on the vehicle’s registration regarding remarks of “Verify Proof of Insurance.”
Upon contact with the operator of the vehicle, the male subject provided an ID card belonging to another male subject. The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Eric Covington, 47, of Dunmor, who had five active arrest warrants out of Todd and Muhlenberg Counties.
A search incident to arrest was conducted of Covington that revealed two white pill tablets identified as Hydrocodone. Due to the findings on Covington’s person, a search of the vehicle was then conducted which revealed a handgun under the passenger seat.
Covington was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Hydrocodone); Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Giving Officer False Identifying Information, and for his active arrest warrants.
