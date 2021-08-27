On Saturday, Sept.10-11, 2021, the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center will once again take their ‘fundraising to new heights with a unique and thrilling event. The goal is to raise $100,000.
Partnering with WBKO, Kirkpatrick Price and presented by Med Center Health, Birdies for Brittany, Stadium Park Plaza, and Over the Edge Global, supporters of the Child Advocacy Center will be rappelling down Stadium Park Plaza to raise funds and awareness for children who receive critical services after an allegation of child sexual abuse.
Since 2008, Over the Edge Global has helped non-profits raise more than $100 million and put 75,000 fundraisers safely “Over the Edge”. In September, Bowling Green and the surrounding region’s residents will have the unique opportunity to rappel from a building in the heart of downtown Bowling Green among the cheers of family and friends. This year we will also offer a Livestream of the event so that family and friends can watch wherever they are and special recognition for first responders on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.
Individual rappelers or “Edgers” as they are called commit to raise $1,000 for the Child Advocacy Center to secure their rappelling position. To register or learn more, visit www.bracac.org. Only 92 spaces are available and 76 of those are already taken! VIP rappels will take place on Friday from four until 7 pm. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available with recognition on-site and through social media as well as corporate team-building opportunities. Rappels begin at 9:00 am Saturday morning and will continue throughout the day until 5 pm.
The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center serves the ten-county BRADD region providing services to child sexual abuse victims by offering a safe, child-friendly location where professionals work together to pursue justice and offer treatment. The Center works with community partners to hold offenders accountable for crimes against children. Trained forensic interviewers conduct recorded interviews with child victims so that they are not forced to repeat traumatic experiences multiple times in several different interview settings. In addition, volunteer physicians conduct forensic medical exams, as needed, and mental health clinicians provide assessment and treatment of those who have endured the trauma of child sexual abuse and exploitation. The Center also provides child advocates who coordinate all services and work with each family. All of the Center’s services are offered free of charge.
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) is funded through private donations, state and federal grants, and foundation grants. Unfortunately, the Center is busier than it has ever been. This year the Center served over 838 children. With a 66% increase in the number of children served over the past three years, it is critical that we identify opportunities to raise additional funds so that every child victim receives trauma-specific care and every effort is made to bring perpetrators to justice.
Participants who raise at least $1,000 will rappel down Stadium Park Plaza near the entrance of Starbucks and a “Drop Zone” celebration will be held on the landing area between Stadium Park Plaza and the Hot Rods Stadium sponsored by The Murphy Construction Group. This is the fourth year for Over the Edge for Child Advocacy! There are corporate challenges for employees to “Toss the Boss” by collecting donations to send their boss “Over the Edge” or congregations to “Pitch their Pastor.” We are asking the general community, community leaders, and leaders in the quest to stop child sexual abuse to participate by raising money for BRACAC and to elevate awareness of the growing problem of child sexual abuse.
If you would like additional information or to meet to discuss this opportunity, please feel free to contact Tracey Young, Event Co-Chair 791-6929 (cell) or tracey.young@warren.kyschools.us, or BRACAC’s Executive Director, Jennifer Bryant, at 270-535-0693 (cell) or Jennifer.Bryant@bracac.org, or call the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center at 270-783-4357.
FOR MEDIA ONLY: There will be limited VIP rappelling spots available at this event for members of the media who support the event to go Over the Edge! To secure a spot for your news organization, please contact Jennifer Bryant or Sabrina Durbin at 270-783-4357 or by cell phone at 270-535-0693 or Jennifer.Bryant@bracac.org.
