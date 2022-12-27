It’s that time of year when sugar plums may be dancing in your head, but your sweet tooth just might be craving Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Samoas, or Trefoils. Unfortunately, this year, the wait will be a little bit longer.
A lifelong Logan County Girl Scout, Vickie Kemp said, “Cookie time for our Kentuckiana Council will start Jan. 14th. Due to employee shortages, Little Brownie Baker has coordinated different cookie season start dates with the many councils it bakes for, including Middle Tennessee.”
Kemp added, “Each council sets their own cookie prices, but as inflation costs rise impacting cookie ingredients needed to make the cookies, those extra expenses are passed on to each council.” She continued, “Please do not be surprised if you see cookie prices rise in the next year or two to adjust for these rising costs.”
She also explained a bit about differences in prices from one council area to another. “Some council’s cookie prices are lower/higher than others because they receive large charitable donations that help keep the cookie prices lower. You will see this difference the most between councils with large corporations, celebrities, etc. who make these donations,” she said.
Contrary to popular belief, the funds raised during cookie season stay in the council. Kemp said, “The troops make 70 cents a box on our regular flavors and 80 cents a box on the Toffee-tastics and S’mores. If they reach a certain per-girl average in their troop sales they can get an additional 5 cents per box.”
Selling cookies helps these girls to learn money management skills, how to set financial goals, customer service skills, and how to count money and make change. The cookie sales also help fund troop activities for the coming year.
Cookie season is a challenge for those with New Year’s Resolutions of healthier choices. But, did you know you can purchase cookies and then donate them to the troop who will then donate them to local emergency personnel (police, fire, etc.) or to our military service men and women? It’s a true win-win!
“So, when you see your local KY Girl Scouts selling door to door, at school, or at a cookie booth, be sure to say hello and give them an encouraging word. They are working hard!,” said Kemp, who added, “Thank you again for not only your support but for helping these girls to build courage, confidence, and character.”
