It’s that time of year when sugar plums may be dancing in your head, but your sweet tooth just might be craving Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Samoas, or Trefoils. Unfortunately, this year, the wait will be a little bit longer.

A lifelong Logan County Girl Scout, Vickie Kemp said, “Cookie time for our Kentuckiana Council will start Jan. 14th. Due to employee shortages, Little Brownie Baker has coordinated different cookie season start dates with the many councils it bakes for, including Middle Tennessee.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.