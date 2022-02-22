A Logan County man’s sexual abuse case is heading to mediation at the request of his attorney.
Jefferey G. Harper, of Russellville, was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury in August 2021 on five counts of sexual abuse first degree. According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Sept. 1, 2020, through March 10, 2021, Harper committed the offense of sexual abuse first degree when being 21 years or older subjected a minor less than 16 years of age, on at least five occasions, to sexual contact. The allegations against Harper were reported anonymously, however, according to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, “Mr. Harper was cooperative and truthful with Detective Kenneth Edmonds of the Russellville Police Department. In doing so, he admitted to the allegations.”
Harper’s attorney requested the case be referred to the felony mediation program. According to Kerr, “Either side can request that the judge refer the case for mediation. In this case, the defense attorney raised the issue on the record, in open court, and I agreed for the case to be referred by the circuit judge to the felony mediation program. The judge approved the request, which is typical, and the referral was made.” Kerr said if the case is not resolved in mediation, then it will be set for trial.
Felony mediation provides an out-of-court and timely procedure to process felony cases through our judicial system. Mediation allows for a facilitated conversation between the prosecutor and the defendant regarding the defendant’s case. The process is voluntary and provides cost-effective justice.
“Mediation is raised frequently in a wide variety of cases. It has become even more common across the Commonwealth due to the backlog of jury trials created as a result of COVID restrictions that prohibited jury trials during portions of 2020 and 2021,” said Kerr. “There is no downside to a prosecutor participating in the process. As such, I have never refused to participate in mediation when a request has been made.”
Kerr further stated the case will be scheduled through a mediator once he or she is assigned. “There are no time limits for the duration of the mediation, but typically the mediator will shut it down when it is no longer productive. It could last 2-3 hours or longer. Sometimes a session could go into recess and reconvene at a later date. Each case is different.”
Kerr said he is not bound to reach an agreement or follow the suggestion of the mediator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.