U.S. Sen. Rand Paul visited Adairville Monday morning, June 6, for a Town Hall-style meeting before returning to business in Washington, D.C. His goal with this visit was to hear from small-town residents about issues concerning them.
Among those in attendance were local farmers Joel Armistead, Lee Robey, and Page Barker; County Judge Executive-elect Phil Baker; business owners Sean McCormick and Terri Holliday; KY State Rep. Jason Petrie, Adairville Mayor Donna Blake, and South Logan Chamber of Commerce President Danny Finch.
One of Sen. Paul’s key talking points was the country’s mounting debt. “Our country’s national debt from five key aspects totals approximately $1 trillion annually. We’ve added $6 trillion in the last two years,” said the senator. An oversized check was displayed to “The U.S. Taxpayers” for $5.7 million — money saved from budget cuts by Sen. Paul’s office since taking office — with a memo of “Savings Returned to the Treasury.”
While gun violence and school safety dominated the discussion, other topics raised were problems with migrant worker laws and securing our borders. To be honest and understanding, these are two separate issues — one is about getting individuals into the country legally, and the other is about those in the U.S. illegally. As for the migrant worker issue, the senator invited Lee Robey and Page Barker to weigh in on potential new legislation.
Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said, “I think the meeting went well. I wish there had been more time for questions.” The city’s water system is aging, and upgrades will be costly. She had hoped to speak with Sen. Paul about federal funding; instead, she spoke with his Field Representative, Jason Hasert.
