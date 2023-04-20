The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties
The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area through April 21 are listed below. All work is subject to change.
All District 2 CountiesA contractor will continue the District-wide striping maintenance program. Crews will be on various routes throughout the District. Motorists should pay extra attention to “do not pass signs” and “wet paint signs.”
Logan CountyU.S. 79 (mile points 2.9 to 4.7) — Motorists should expect one-lane traffic with temporary traffic signals at the bridges over Vicks Branch and Whippoorwill Creek. The lane closures are a part of new bridge construction in this area. The lane closures are expected to be in place through summer. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph. A width restriction of 10 feet is also in place.
Simpson CountyKY 103 (mile points 0.0 to 2.5) — Crews will continue base failure repairs in this section. Paving is expected the following week. some delays should be expected.
