LeVar Burton once said, “Reading a hard copy book, and reading a book on an iPad are slightly different experiences. What they both have in common though is that you must engage your imagination in the process.” This year, Kentucky children up to age 5 are getting some help to encourage their imagination.
Last year, Kentucky legislators passed Senate Bill 164 which supports funding 50% of the cost of bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to children in the Commonwealth. The other 50% will be funded by Parton and other community members.
Since beginning the program in 1995, Parton’s Imagination Library program has grown from a small Sevier County, Tenn. program to an international one including children in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. The program has gifted more than 197 million books to more than 2 million children worldwide. Because of her philanthropic efforts, Parton was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy last October.
Parton said, “When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister.” She continued, “Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”
The Imagination Library program sends a book to registered children each month until they turn five. Depending on when you register your child, that can be as many as 60 FREE books!
To register your child, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com and click on “Check Availability” in the upper right corner. Answer the questions as they appear on the screen until you have successfully registered your child.
Be sure to enjoy reading with your child nightly, you may never know what that time will mean to your children or the love for reading that time will foster in them.
