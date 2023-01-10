LeVar Burton once said, “Reading a hard copy book, and reading a book on an iPad are slightly different experiences. What they both have in common though is that you must engage your imagination in the process.” This year, Kentucky children up to age 5 are getting some help to encourage their imagination.

Last year, Kentucky legislators passed Senate Bill 164 which supports funding 50% of the cost of bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to children in the Commonwealth. The other 50% will be funded by Parton and other community members.

