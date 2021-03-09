Even though Logan County is back in the red zone concerning COVID-19 spread, Judge-Executive Logan Chick feels hopeful if citizens continue to follow CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and adhering to six feet social distancing, this, missed with vaccination increases, the county will be back in the green soon.
Kentucky counties are color-coded by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to help make decisions and provide recommendations regarding the coronavirus. Each week, a county will get a color based on average daily cases. Those with an average of 25 or more per 100,000 residents will get put in the red zone. Logan County recently changed to green for a time, but unfortunately, didn’t stay there for long.
“I was disappointed we went back into the red but I kind of expected it from the report I received Saturday morning saying we were having about eight cases a day,” said Chick who is not disappointed in the amount of vaccine Logan County is getting or those offering it.
“I am happy to see we have so many setting up vaccine stations in the county. From what I see, Walgreens, Walmart, and the Community Health Center on Nashville Street are all vaccinating people,” said Chick. “This last Saturday, they (Barren River District Health Department) gave out 250 vaccines (second dose) at the Logan County Extension office. In April, there are two dates scheduled in Logan County where the Barren River District Health Department expects to vaccinate 400 people each day. I am hearing this will be open to Phase 1C.”
Phase 1C includes those over 60, and anyone 16 or older with high-risk health conditions. It also adds dozens of jobs to the list of essential workers.
There are still between 6500 to 7000 people who are signed up on a list through the Barren River District Health Department to receive a vaccination.
“I encourage citizens to get on a list,” said Chick who also serves as chairman on the Barren River District Health Department board.
Those administering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
The Medical Center at Bowling Green — to schedule an appointment call 270-796-3200
Greenwood Mall/Kroger — to schedule an appointment visit Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or call 866-211-5320
CVS Pharmacy — to schedule an appointment visit www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine for more information
Walgreens Pharmacy (Russellville)- to schedule an appointment either visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or visit the pharmacy section in person
Barren River District Health Department — visit https://www.bar renriverhealth.org/
Walmart (Russellville) — to schedule an appointment visit www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
