Authorities seeking missing woman and child

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information regarding the location of Desirae Remour, age 32, and her 18-month-old daughter, Harley Rae Remour.
Desirae and Harley were last seen on July 8, 2021, in Logan County, Ky.
The sheriff’s department received information that Desirae Remour has fled with Harley to an unknown location in an attempt to avoid being arrested on felony warrants for wanton endangerment, 1st degree, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The sheriff’s department requests anyone with information pretraining to the missing subjects, please contact the office at 270-726-2244 or dispatch at 270-726-4911.
Desirae Remour is described as a white female, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’10, 150lbs. Harley Remour is described as a white female, red or auburn colored hair, blue eyes, and 18-months of age.
— Staff report
