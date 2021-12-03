Benton reflects, proud of his players

Russellville Football Coach Mikie Benton says the game is only one facet of what sports are all about, and although competition is what drives a team to victory, it is the heart of the players that matter the most.
With the state championship on the line Friday for the Panthers, Benton reflects on his team, his past, and the community he supports.
“Coaching for me is 100% more than just the game,” said Benton who comes from a long line of athletes in his family. “For me, it’s about good relationships, more so than the sport itself. In coaching, you are pretty much having a hand in molding young people’s lives. Making these guys better. Helping them to deal with situations not just during a ballgame but helping them along in life. Showing them things I’ve been through and just trying to get them up to where they are successful in life.”
Benton is a 2008 graduate of Russellville High School. He was a standout in basketball and track but where he made his mark was as a Panther football player. So much so, his skills took him to the University of Kentucky where he played as a Wildcat from 2008-2012, graduating from the school with a degree in agriculture and economics.
Being a successful football player on the collegiate level earned Benton a prospect to play professional football in Canada. However, it was the birth of his daughter, Emery, now 8, that changed his priorities.
“I had some aspirations to play in Canada but it was at that same point in time my daughter was about to be born. I realized following that dream would take me away from her and my focus needed to be on being a father,” said Benton. From that moment on, Benton said he was satisfied with his decision and made it for all the right reasons.
Never thinking he would be a coach, Benton, who is now a special education educator at Russellville, feels it was God who lead him to where he is now. Under the direction of then Russellville football coach John Myers, Benton said he began coming to practices at the invite of Myers to share a little of his past football experiences. It didn’t take long, he was attending most practices from that point forward. Benton began serving as head coach for the Russellville Panther Football program in 2013.
As for his team today, Benton swells up with pride at his kids.
“This is a very special group,” said the coach. “These players have been playing together since they were little and to be able to see it all come together, the comradery they all have with one another, well... it’s something special for sure. And for it to turn into a state championship run, it’s something that makes you proud no doubt.”
The community coming together has also touched Benton who has received multiple calls, texts, and messages on social media congratulating and motivating the program. “Having the community come together is something I had in my plans from the beginning. I am glad to see it come to fruition. Russellville is a tight-knit community and I believe it’s coming back to what it used to be with Panther pride everywhere.”
The game this Friday will be challenging, said Benton, but his team is ready. They are hungry. For him, no matter what the outcome, they are already winners.
The Russellville Panthers face the Pikeville Panthers Friday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Central Time in the UK Healthcare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals, at Kroger Field in Lexington. WRUS will cover the game beginning at 10:30 a.m. on all WRUS platforms.
