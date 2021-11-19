Election Filings
Those who have filed for office in the 2022 Logan County election cycle as of Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Judge-Executive — Phil Gregory (R)
County Attorney-Joe Ross (D)
County Clerk — Phil Cole (R) Terrie Lawson (R) Stacy Watkins (R) Tim Hopkins (R)
Sheriff — Stephen Stratton (D) Richard Dewayne Whittaker (R)
Jailer — Scott Blackford (R) Johnny Anderson (D) Joshua Toomey (R) Bennie Kinney (R)
Coroner — Mary Givens (D) Ben Kemplin (R)
PVA — Brooke Brown Waldrup (D)
Magistrate District 1 — Tyler Davenport (D)
Magistrate District 2 — Cody Tatum (R) Lanny McPherson (R)
Magistrate District 3 — Chris Wilcut (R) Allen Yates (R) Cliff W. Kennedy, Jr. (D)
Magistrate District 4 — Jason Harper (R)
Magistrate District 5 — Robert Chyle (R) Anne Churchill Crawford (R)
Magistrate District 6 — Thomas Bouldin (D) Nicholas K. Scarbrough (R)
Russellville Mayor — Mark Stratton Jeremy Rogers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.