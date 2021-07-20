Bell, Travis A.-07/10/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
Bennett, Sierra E.-07/09/2021-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Bivins, Ashley N.-07/13/2021-Hold For Other
Borders, Christopher J.-07/08/2021-Careless Driving-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Chapman, Dalyn W.-07/11/2021-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 2nd
Christmas, Terry W.-07/08/2021-Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
Cooper, Benjamin D.-07/09/2021-Speeding 25 Mph Over Limit-Reckless Driving-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Craft, Tracie M.-07/13/2021-Hold For Other
Cross, Doyle D.-07/12/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts
Elliott, Barry T.-07/12/2021-Wanton Endangerment-2Nd Degree-Police Officer-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Ellis, Kevin T.-07/10/2021-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Falsely Reporting An Incident-Burglary, 3Rd Degree-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 1st Degree (Identify
Ford, Jerre D.-07/13/2021-Careless Driving-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Ford, Phylecia R.-07/12/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1St Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Gardner, Victor Eugene-07/14/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)
Gipson, Amy C.-07/08/2021-Careless Driving-No Operators-Moped License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Grady, James Lamont-07/11/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Mcintosh, James D.-07/10/2021-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
Mclean, Cade B.-07/09/2021-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Reckless Driving
Meador, Randy Lee-07/12/2021-Hold For Other
Mele, Christopher J.-07/10/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Moberly, Craig-07/11/2021-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Parker Jr, Jackie Lynn-07/08/2021-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Smith, Jeffrey Chase-07/10/2021-Failure To Appear
Smith, Jennifer E.-07/09/2021-Failure To Appear
Soyars, Brandon Lee-07/10/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Strader, Tyler James-07/08/2021-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Sweezy, Bonni B.-07/11/2021-Failure To Appear
Todd, Anthony Tyree-07/14/2021-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest-Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer
Warner, Jordan A.-07/13/2021-Hold For Other
Willeford, Michael D.-07/14/2021-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
Young, Anthony Michael-07/08/2021-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2Nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.