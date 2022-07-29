Logan Memorial Hospital awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®

Logan Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Logan Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review from April 4th thru April 7th. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Hospital standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

