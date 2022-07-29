Logan Memorial Hospital awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®

Logan Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Logan Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review from April 4th thru April 7th. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Hospital standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Logan Memorial Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“Our team is honored to receive this recognition from The Joint Commission,” said Andrew Bedi, chief executive officer of Logan Memorial Hospital. “We understand what matters most to patients at Logan Memorial Hospital is the quality and safety of the care they receive. That is why our team has made it a top priority to use evidence-based care processes.”
Logan Memorial Hospital began the preparation process for onsite inspection at the beginning of 2022 by forming teams within the hospital tasked with assessing certain areas and processes. These teams were comprised of hospital administration, nursing, pharmacy, radiology, plant operations, infection prevention and control, surgery, food and nutrition, human resources, and medical staff. For many months, they conducted internal audits of each department to identify potential issues and produce plans of correction as a proactive approach following the process of an actual inspection. Logan Memorial Hospital is committed to assuring that evidence-based processes and procedures are delivered the right way and at the right time for all patients ensuring safe and effective quality care.
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.
A part of ScionHealth, Logan Memorial Hospital is located in Russellville, Kentucky and has a service area of 45,000. The facility is comprised of 75 inpatient beds, including 6 ICU/CCU and 10 Swing beds. Services include a Surgery Center with three ORs, plus two separate endoscopy suites, a 24-hour physician-staffed Chest Pain Accredited Emergency Department, and Imaging technology including PACS, 3D digital mammography, spiral 16-slice CT, 3D ultrasound, MRI, echo and nuclear medicine. Logan Memorial Hospital also offers Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Laboratory Services, a two-bed Sleep Disorder Center, Infusion Center, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information about Logan Memorial Hospital, visit LoganMemorial.com or call 270-726-4011.
