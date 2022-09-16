On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 11:47 a.m. School Resource Officers at Todd County Central High School were notified of a student having a weapon on their person. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, contact was made with the student and he was removed from the building. A handgun was located in a fanny pack. The student was taken into custody and removed from school property.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle fatality on Clarksville Road
- Logan County Grand Jury Indictments
- Logan County Jail Report
- Young girl found deceased
- Auburn's Bluegrass Festival Sept. 17
- Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival gearing up
- Man arrested for fentanyl overdose death
- Leonard Rhea “Bubba” Lyons
- Mother responds to middle school incident
- Randy Ray Dulworth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.