On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 11:47 a.m. School Resource Officers at Todd County Central High School were notified of a student having a weapon on their person. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, contact was made with the student and he was removed from the building. A handgun was located in a fanny pack. The student was taken into custody and removed from school property.

