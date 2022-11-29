At Auburn School, students have partnered with community members and city officials to rake leaves, fix small residential and town issues, and help community members in need.
“These projects give students the opportunity to become empowered learners by taking what they’ve learned in the classroom and applying those lessons to solve problems in their neighborhoods,” said Angela McColpin, Instructor for Classroom & Community Builders.
The goal of the program is to help students learn to be better citizens and show how their education relates to the outside world. It is the collaboration with the community that helps the students find the community projects that they tackle.
“We noticed that our community had a little trash and a little bit of stuff around, and we wanted to go out and help change the community. We got a team together and we’re going around picking up trash, raking leaves, and building stuff to help other people in our community,” said Bella Ruiz, seventh grader at Auburn School.
“We were looking around the park looking for problems so we went to the little league baseball field and someone pointed out the step was really wobbly. We measured some wood, we cut it,and then we figured out how to make sure it was no longer wobbling,” said Owen Adkins, eighth grader at Auburn.
Auburn School also has a student-led Community Health and Fitness Club, and they are hosting a 5k Jog for a Dog event on 12/3 that will raise money to benefit the Logan County Humane Society. If you are interested in participating, please contact Auburn School at 270.542.4181.
We are very proud of our students and their dedication to help make our community a better place!
