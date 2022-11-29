RUSNWS-11-29-22 Auburn School

Pictured (left to right) are Owen Adkins, Mason Perdue, Andrew Janes, Sawyer Marshal, Aidan Schmucker, Bella Ruiz, Lexy Logan, Bennett Coots, Zeke Sturdivant-Jones, Eleyna Pulley, Garrett Vaden, Cameron Davis-Long, and Ivy Coursey.

At Auburn School, students have partnered with community members and city officials to rake leaves, fix small residential and town issues, and help community members in need.

“These projects give students the opportunity to become empowered learners by taking what they’ve learned in the classroom and applying those lessons to solve problems in their neighborhoods,” said Angela McColpin, Instructor for Classroom & Community Builders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.