Jenna Coles of Logan County and Matthew Estes of Barren County were awarded top honors in the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2022 Outstanding Farm Bureau Youth contest.
Coles and Estes were selected from 22 district finalists out of approximately 350 young people who competed in county and district contests over the past several months. At each level, the competition consists of two portions: a personal interview and a two-minute prepared speech related to agriculture or Farm Bureau. Contestants are judged by three people with backgrounds in youth work and/or agriculture.
Judges heard speeches and spoke with finalists for personal interviews, awarding points for each contestant’s leadership record, conversational ability, and scholastic achievement. KFB gave both winners a $3,500 college scholarship, luggage, and watch for winning the contest.
Runners-up in the contest were Caroline Groth of Fayette County and Dylan DeAtley of Fleming County. They each received a $300 cash award and leather portfolio.
The 22 district finalists were: Sarah Sink (Trigg County); Tyler Jacobs (Trigg County); Madelyn Bennett (Henderson County); Luke Luttrull (Christian County); Ava Logsdon (Hart County); Brayden Hall (Hardin County); Jenna Coles (Logan County); Matthew Estes (Barren County); Caroline Groth (Fayette County); Trent Rueff (Jefferson County); Olivia Barker (Franklin County); Jordan McIntosh (Scott County); Jenna Morrow (Wayne County); Lance Willen (Cumberland County); Kalyn Peek (Lincoln County); Toby Sallee (Lincoln County); Harlee Watson (Fleming County); Dylan DeAtley (Fleming County); Heather Parks (Wolfe County); Aiden Manley (Menifee County); Victoria Adams (Harlan County); Blake Banks (Breathitt County).
All 22 contestants received luggage pieces and $100 for winning district competitions.
Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 468,000 member families. For more news and updates from Kentucky Farm Bureau, visit KYFBNewsroom.com.
Jenna Coles is presented with the award for the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2022 Outstanding Farm Bureau Youth contest.
