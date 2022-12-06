Jenna Coles of Logan County and Matthew Estes of Barren County were awarded top honors in the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2022 Outstanding Farm Bureau Youth contest.

Coles and Estes were selected from 22 district finalists out of approximately 350 young people who competed in county and district contests over the past several months. At each level, the competition consists of two portions: a personal interview and a two-minute prepared speech related to agriculture or Farm Bureau. Contestants are judged by three people with backgrounds in youth work and/or agriculture.

