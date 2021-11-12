Logan Memorial Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital

Logan Memorial Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Logan Memorial Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Receipt of the Hospital Safety ‘A’ Grade from the prestigious Leapfrog Group is indicative of Logan Memorial Hospital’s commitment to high-quality patient care,” said Steve Selzer, CEO at Logan Memorial Hospital. “It is recognition of the priority placed by hospital staff and physicians on providing residents of Logan County and the surrounding area access to exceptional health and wellness services. This accomplishment would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of Logan Memorial Hospital employees, physicians, and volunteers.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Logan Memorial Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see Logan Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Logan Memorial Hospital
A part of LifePoint Health, Logan Memorial Hospital is located in Russellville, Ky., and has a service area of 45,000. The facility is comprised of 75 inpatient beds, including 6 ICU/CCU and 10 Swing beds. Services include a Surgery Center with three ORs, plus two separate endoscopy suites, a 24-hour physician-staffed Chest Pain Accredited Emergency Department, and Imaging technology including PACS, digital mammography, spiral 16-slice CT, 3D ultrasound, MRI, echo, and nuclear medicine. Logan Memorial Hospital also offers Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Laboratory Services, a two-bed Sleep Disorder Center, Infusion Center, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information about Logan Memorial Hospital, visit LoganMemorial.com or call 270-726-4011.
