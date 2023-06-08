The Logan Joint Cities/County Planning Commission recently held a hearing to decide if the historic district overlay proposed by the Historic Preservation Board would be recommended as presented, not recommended, or if another option would be better suited for the city.
The meeting, held at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, was standing-room only which spilled into the Chamber’s lobby area. Many of those present reside in or own property in the historic Black-Bottoms District in town.
Renee Erb, chairman of the Historic Preservation Board, presented the board’s proposal to the commission. Erb’s presentation included the fact that the historic districts exist only at the state and federal levels, but not the local level and that means preserving the area is difficult.
“One fear that many people have is that developers can come in, buy up properties and just tear it down,” said Erb. She continued, “They’ll apply for a building permit to tear down historic buildings and without this protection, on a local level, many, many times, it’s going to be granted.
“What we’re doing today will give us the right to review that process stringently. We’ll always try to work with the property owner to see what can be done, how can we help you. That’s why we need local enforcement, to make sure that we are able to preserve the area.
“They are joined together for the purpose of the preservation of all the historic buildings and things that are inside of the total district. The only thing that changes is the ability on a local level to have some input.” Despite Erb stressing the combination of Russellville’s two historic districts into an overlay on the city map was a crucial next step, tempers flared.
After being questioned by a resident about the limitations the overlay would place on a homeowner, Erb said, “Every person in here can come up with a scenario that they don’t like. I understand that. Here’s a scenario I don’t like.” She continued, “There’s two basically blank spaces out here on the city square where historic buildings were torn down. Maybe there’s a good reason for that or not, I don’t know. But I do know there was no historic protection for it at all. To me, that’s what I care about.’
Paul Lyne, a commercial landowner in the area affected, asked, “Why was commercial (property) included in this? It looks like the writing’s on the wall, it’s going to happen, but explain why. If somebody wants to buy my building and I tell them, ‘If you buy this commercial building, you can’t tear it down.’ Well, that’s going to cost me money.”
Erb replied, “That’s exactly why we’re here, because that’s what it boils down to. Does the community want their buildings torn down? Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for someone maximizing profits on their property, but the community also has some rights to say this is how we want to look. And the community agrees they do not want these buildings torn down, there has to be a mechanism for that to be stopped.” Current zoning also came into question.
Currently, the majority or the historic districts are zoned residential with the downtown area zoned commercial. Despite the letters received stating zoning would “change from residential and commercial to historic or landmark,” Erb said during the meeting, “It doesn’t change the zoning. If it’s single family or commercial, it will stay.”
Christy Farmer, another commercial property owner, shared her experience with getting a property re-zoned from residential back to commercial. “We had to fight tooth and nail to get that zoned back commercial. As a commercial property owner, it means a lot to us that it stays commercial and not even historic. I don’t want historical tacked onto my commercial property.”
Farmer also asked, “What is the advantage to any home owner in here right now? What is the advantage to any of them? Tell them the advantage for them to be in this.”
George Nations, another Historic Preservation Board member, responded, “The reason why is because the next thing that’s going to be torn down, is right over there. Mark my words. I’m telling you. You have someone come to town, in the night, and purchases all the properties and tears it all down. What I’m saying is you have to have regulations. We can’t have chaos. Those two buildings, that was chaos.”
During the meeting, Michael Morrow explained that the Black-Bottoms Historic District created in 2010 was not meant to be a separate district, but instead an addition to the historic district that had been created in 1995. “We went to the state and asked them to add information about African-Americans on the original nomination. We didn’t want a separate district. The state came back and said the Black-Bottoms area and the African-American history of that area was so important to the State of Kentucky that they wanted to create a separate district. That wasn’t us, that’s what they wanted to do. They brought the whole state board to the City of Russellville, to the KP Hall and created the separate Black-Bottom District.”
Morrow said after the meeting, “The reason we wanted the historic district is because during urban renewal, they tore down everything.” Among the buildings removed were Dr. Henry Parkers house, the black library, the black movie theater, U.S. Deputy Marshall Walker Blackburn’s house, Calvin Taylor’s grocery store, Todd’s Café building, and an old juke-joint café. “You have to think about the terms of what was here during segregation. They tore down so much stuff down here, that you slowly lose the story of the community,” Morrow added.
Erb praised their efforts, but added, “Somebody can come down there and buy 25 of those houses and tear every single one of them down.” To which Morrow replied, “They did that before during that urban renewal. That was another reason we wanted to do it, because we didn’t want anything else in that area torn down.”
Longtime commission member Dwight Cockrill said, “I’ve been here 18 years and I’ve never seen this many people here. I’ve seen this room have several people, but not this many. I don’t think any of us, or most of us can vote yes when we have that many people out there saying this is something they don’t want.”
In the end, the Commission unanimously voted to not recommend the historic overlay to Russellville City Council.
