At the request from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies went to 250 Riverview Drive in Adairville, Ky. for an attempt to locate on a wanted subject.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with four people at the camper trailer. A check of the persons on scene determined that Christopher Gay, 43, of Joelton, Tenn. was wanted out of Robertson County, Tenn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.