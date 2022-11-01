At the request from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies went to 250 Riverview Drive in Adairville, Ky. for an attempt to locate on a wanted subject.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with four people at the camper trailer. A check of the persons on scene determined that Christopher Gay, 43, of Joelton, Tenn. was wanted out of Robertson County, Tenn.
Brittany Leftrick, 29, of Springfield, Tenn. arrived on scene and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance third-degree (drug unspecified).
Deputies located two vehicles on scene without any registration, and one of the vehicles VIN plate was removed and the car had been stripped of a majority of its parts.
Through investigation, it was determined that a 2002 silver Dodge Ram had been stolen from Robertson County, Tenn. and a 2012 silver Nissan Ultima stolen in from Nashville, Tenn. were located on this property.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Adairville Police Department, Robertson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
