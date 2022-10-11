A motion filed by attorney Alan Simpson in July 2022 on behalf of his client Jefferey G. Harper, a Russellville man accused of sexual crimes against a minor, was denied by Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks on Oct. 6, 2022.
Simpson’s motion asked the court to enforce an agreement he claims was made during the mitigation process between his client and the Commonwealth. The judge gave Simpson 10 days to come back to the court with a more detailed explanation of his motion, however, that deadline came and went without the court hearing from Simpson again on the motion.
Coming out of mitigation, Kerr filed a motion to send the case to trial. His motion was granted by Judge Hendricks and a trial date has been set for Feb. 20, 2023.
Simpson requested his client’s case be referred to the felony mediation program the first of the year. Felony mediation provides an out-of-court procedure to process felony cases through the judicial system.
Harper was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on 44 counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree. The allegations against him were reported anonymously. According to Kerr, Harper admitted to the allegations against him. According to Simpson, Harper was indicted over the explicit objection of the victim and the victim’s family. They specifically requested that no criminal charges be sought against him and specifically requested that he not serve any jail time. First-degree sexual abuse is a Class D Felony. It carries 1-5 years per count. The maximum sentence anyone can get for these charges is 20 years.
“The parties requested this Court to enter an order requesting that a mediator be assigned by the Chief Justice to this case as part of the Supreme Court’s Felony Medication Program to facilitate a potential settlement of this case and the Court having requested a mediator Hon. Tyler L. Gill (ret.) was assigned by the Chief Justice to mediate this case. It is not disputed that a signed plea agreement was reached after the mitigation which council for the Commonwealth and the defense signed. The Commonwealth’s attorney, after reflection, has determined that the plea agreement is not in the interest of justice and asked the Court to set a trial date,” said Hon. Judge Hendricks in his Order denying Simpson’s motion.
Judge Hendricks went on to say, “Upon the eve of a hearing set on this motion, the Commonwealth supplemented its prior written response which asserts that the plea agreement reached in his case was not permitted by statute. Out of fairness to counsel for the defendant, he was permitted 10 days to respond to this filing. The 10 day period for filing a response has expired and counsel for the defendant has not filed any further response and the issue is now ripe for adjudication.
“Counsel for the defendant (Harper) refers to both attorneys coming to the Judge’s chambers where they “ran the agreement by the court.” Although this statement, as well as much of what else is stated in the defendant’s recitation of certain facts, is not relevant to the issue at hand, but because this statement appears to create the misleading impression that this Judge had approved the agreement, some response by the court is required. This Judge gave no assurances that the agreement would be approved or that probation would be granted. No written plea agreement was submitted for this Judge to review. Rather, this Judge stated that he generally defers to the parties when a plea agreement is reached and then a decision will be made after a review of the pre-sentence investigation as is required by statue and court rules.”
