A motion filed by attorney Alan Simpson in July 2022 on behalf of his client Jefferey G. Harper, a Russellville man accused of sexual crimes against a minor, was denied by Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks on Oct. 6, 2022.

Simpson’s motion asked the court to enforce an agreement he claims was made during the mitigation process between his client and the Commonwealth. The judge gave Simpson 10 days to come back to the court with a more detailed explanation of his motion, however, that deadline came and went without the court hearing from Simpson again on the motion.

