Hunter Bevill with the United States Department of Agriculture attended Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting in response to a letter sent by Judge-Executive Logan Chick requesting stream clean up on J Will Stewart Road as a result of the tornado in December 2021.
According to Bevill, the county qualifies for federal assistance under the Flood Control Act of 1950.
“After the tornado, they went around and surveyed our streams for blockage where trees fell and debris collected,” said Chick. “We had one that qualified.” Bevill said the program is only enacted when there is a natural disaster such as the tornado and following flooding.
“In order to qualify for this program, you must meet different criteria including a natural event, affecting a watershed, and posing an imminent threat to human life or critical infrastructure,” said Bevill. “All work has to address flooding or erosion and the bridge on J Will Stewart Road fit this.”
Bevill says there is 220 days from the time the letter is sent, which was Feb. 10th, to have all work complete, however, due to the tornado and the amount of damage it caused in several different areas, there is a lot of work being done, and an extension may be granted.
“Cost-share normally is 75 to 90%,” Bevill said “Cost-share for this program, in this particular case, is 100%, which has never been done before. The county’s not going to be out anything.”
There is approximately 1,500 feet of stream needing debris removed with 80 feet of stream bank needing to be repaired. If any other streams are found to have issues due to the tornado, those can be added as well.
