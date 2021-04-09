We are so excited at Auburn School to have our in-person students back together four days a week! Since we have been together, we have focused on social-emotional learning with our students to ensure they feel happy and safe at school.
Middle school students rotate weekly sessions in a variety of social-emotional learning. Several middle school students participate in daily yoga exercises outside. Our students wanted to take yoga to the next level, so they asked the administration if they could do goat yoga. We now have a goat visit our yoga class and help our students relax with some light exercise first thing in the mornings.
We also have a cooking class up and running through FRYSC. Our students have enjoyed making overnight oatmeal, homemade poptarts, and several other yummy treats that they can easily make at home.
Our students are also completing a variety of art projects throughout the day — from making homemade picture frames to freehanded painting sessions.
In our Agriculture class, students are working outside and enjoying the nice weather while also beautifying Auburn School’s property.
Our Health and Wellness Club focuses on physical fitness, and they are able to run and play on our new basketball court fully donated by Scotty’s Blacktop and PTO.
Many of our classes go on nature walks and participate in nature scavenger hunts. Our teachers build in brain breaks where students can relax, stretch, dance, and take a minute to chat with friends, and some classes even take virtual vacations to the beach.
Our intermediate students have focused on coming together as a family and keeping a growth mindset, especially during challenging times. They have also created spaces in their classroom that focus on working together in small groups and building positive relationships with each other.
Our primary teachers offer social skills groups where students discuss different emotions and ways to cope with those emotions, how to be good friends to others, and how to be responsible students.
At Auburn School, we know that social-emotional learning is crucial to our students’ development emotionally, socially, and academically, so we are committed to providing our students with the skills needed to be successful in all aspects of their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.