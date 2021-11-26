The Lord has placed a mission on the heart of Sue Carol Browning of Auburn and it is her desire to share that feeling with others, in hopes they too, will find it within themselves to reach out and help a cause that is helping so many others.
“My family is blessed beyond measure, and if you can go to the grocery and buy plenty for your family to eat you are too,” said Browning adding she was in the parking lot of Good Samaritan of Logan County recently and for about 10 minutes witnessed three different ladies who had three different heartbreaking reasons why their cupboards were empty and those they loved would be hungry that weekend without help. “I thought about being in that situation and the wonderful people at Good Samaritan who handle and sort and distribute thousands of pounds of food every month so these families will have something to eat. I thought about how much easier their job would be if they had the storage building they need.”
Good Samaritan recently received an E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation grant to help them construct a storage building beside their agency. However, the funds are only a portion of the cost to see this dream come to fruition.
“I know this organization helps those who really need help, and if someone in our community is really hungry, Good Samaritan provides food for their stomachs and their souls and will be there next month too, because they have been doing this since 1997,” said Browning who wants to help and rally up others to help as well.
Browning purchased an old church in Auburn recently and has been remodeling it into a “Haven” for others. This space is the perfect catalyst to begin helping Good Samaritan as it has already given so much to so many others since its revitalization. Browning has planned an Open House that will benefit Good Samaritan at The Haven on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 3, 4, and 5, from 3-6 p.m. each evening. She invites everyone to drop by for a visit. Any donation is completely optional and discretionary and 100% will go to Good Samaritan of Logan County.
“When some friends have more than we need and other friends are working desperately hard to feed other friends who are hungry and need help, perhaps it’s time to throw a party for a purpose,” said Browning. “If you bring ten cents, a dollar, a ten or a hundred to drop in the box for Good Samaritan, or if you are empty-handed and hungry yourself and want to sample Eula’s homemade cookies and hot cider, please come and help celebrate Christmas at the Haven.”
Browning went on to say, “Good Samaritan of Logan County has been gathering mass quantities of quality food from Feeding America, local groceries, and other reliable sources and distributing it to hungry Logan County senior adults, families, and children since 1997. They also help with many other basic things I had parents and others to help me with: Job skills, tax preparation assistance, and even occasional help with utilities or other emergencies. They are there when neighbors in crisis have nowhere else to turn.”
The Haven is located at 141 North Lincoln Street in Auburn. Parking is in the lot on College Street.
