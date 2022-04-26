Fourth GradeAll A’s
Brayden Adler
Kailyn Arnold
Ginny Bayles
Journee Bernier
Knox Burlkin
Madi Cox
Attye Grace Cox
Shylor Danish
Hadley Davenport
Liam Dickman
Bentlry Farmer
Lashaya Gainous
Chance Henson
Leslie Hernandez-Francisco
Aubree Ivey
Dominic Kinser
Clayton Kitchens
Serena Lack
Donnie Mcfarlin
Wyatt McLean
Luis Mercado Sanabria
Hunter Morgan
KayBree Neal
Chloe Owen
Micah Paddock
Tucker Poole
Paisley Rayno
Paxton Rayno
James Richardson
Anna Lee Robe
Karma Sanders
Levi Sublett
Jai’Asja SunBear
Ashlynn Vasquez Castillo
Thomas Wiley
Gracie Yates
FIFTH Grade
All A’s
Brayden Adams
Isaac Corbin
Hadlee Cox
Brody Gaddis
Brexley Moss
Cole Perkins
Jaxon Reynolds
Levi Robey
Madi Rohrs
Tucker Stratton
Britt Wetton
A’s & B’s
Matthew Allen
Jamin Hines
Trevion Huskey
Gavin Kie
Mason Loyd
Joseph McTire
Kent Morgan
Ava Norris
Jordan Osborne
Aiden Rangel
Landon Reynolds
Jesse Robertson
Piper Shepherd
Nathan Smith
Nakayah Stubblefield
Kaliha Witherspoon
Sixth Grade
All A’s
Kailynn Adler
Logan Dodson
Vincent Eaton
Everett Halcomb
Addi Miller
Kaitlin Paddock
Chaney Price
Carter Robey
Luke Rogers
Kallie Taylor
Avery Thompson
Caden Walton
A’s & B’s
Addy Arnold
Silas Bernier
Illiana Cornelius
Lydia Davenport
Mason Davenport
Charlie Delaney
Serenity Henderson
Chase Henson
Micah Kitchens
Shane Lack
Hank Seeley
Timothy Wright
SEVENTH Grade
All A’s
John Allen
Caroline Boortz
Rylie Fulcher
Bryar Gaddis
Abby Graves
Piper Kirby
Ace Miller
Lexi Mowles
Isaac Robey
JaNasia Taylor
Lucy Violette
Reese Wetton
A’s & B’s
Samara Corbin
Lucas Cross
Karla Garcia Fabian
Caylee Garmon
Gus Gunderson
Bella Lack
Carter Lawrence
Allie Neal
Davis Switzer
Carson Trimble
Chloe Walker
Jackson WIlliams
Maddox Youngblood
eighth Grade
All A’s
Sophia Corbin
Alex Epley
Ridge Holman
Alyssa Kie
Landon Miller
Daleah Payne
Riley Shepherd
Kinsley Taylor
Fallon Wilson
A's & B's
Kamya Burr
Brylee Dean
Morgan Lenker
Isabella Metoyer
Tania Osborne
Aydan Trimble
Skylar Ward
Addi Yates
