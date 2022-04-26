Fourth GradeAll A’s

Brayden Adler

Kailyn Arnold

Ginny Bayles

Journee Bernier

Knox Burlkin

Madi Cox

Attye Grace Cox

Shylor Danish

Hadley Davenport

Liam Dickman

Bentlry Farmer

Lashaya Gainous

Chance Henson

Leslie Hernandez-Francisco

Aubree Ivey

Dominic Kinser

Clayton Kitchens

Serena Lack

Donnie Mcfarlin

Wyatt McLean

Luis Mercado Sanabria

Hunter Morgan

KayBree Neal

Chloe Owen

Micah Paddock

Tucker Poole

Paisley Rayno

Paxton Rayno

James Richardson

Anna Lee Robe

Karma Sanders

Levi Sublett

Jai’Asja SunBear

Ashlynn Vasquez Castillo

Thomas Wiley

Gracie Yates

FIFTH Grade

All A’s

Brayden Adams

Isaac Corbin

Hadlee Cox

Brody Gaddis

Brexley Moss

Cole Perkins

Jaxon Reynolds

Levi Robey

Madi Rohrs

Tucker Stratton

Britt Wetton

A’s & B’s

Matthew Allen

Jamin Hines

Trevion Huskey

Gavin Kie

Mason Loyd

Joseph McTire

Kent Morgan

Ava Norris

Jordan Osborne

Aiden Rangel

Landon Reynolds

Jesse Robertson

Piper Shepherd

Nathan Smith

Nakayah Stubblefield

Kaliha Witherspoon

Sixth Grade

All A’s

Kailynn Adler

Logan Dodson

Vincent Eaton

Everett Halcomb

Addi Miller

Kaitlin Paddock

Chaney Price

Carter Robey

Luke Rogers

Kallie Taylor

Avery Thompson

Caden Walton

A’s & B’s

Addy Arnold

Silas Bernier

Illiana Cornelius

Lydia Davenport

Mason Davenport

Charlie Delaney

Serenity Henderson

Chase Henson

Micah Kitchens

Shane Lack

Hank Seeley

Timothy Wright

SEVENTH Grade

All A’s

John Allen

Caroline Boortz

Rylie Fulcher

Bryar Gaddis

Abby Graves

Piper Kirby

Ace Miller

Lexi Mowles

Isaac Robey

JaNasia Taylor

Lucy Violette

Reese Wetton

A’s & B’s

Samara Corbin

Lucas Cross

Karla Garcia Fabian

Caylee Garmon

Gus Gunderson

Bella Lack

Carter Lawrence

Allie Neal

Davis Switzer

Carson Trimble

Chloe Walker

Jackson WIlliams

Maddox Youngblood

eighth Grade

All A’s

Sophia Corbin

Alex Epley

Ridge Holman

Alyssa Kie

Landon Miller

Daleah Payne

Riley Shepherd

Kinsley Taylor

Fallon Wilson

A’s & B’sKamya Burr

Brylee Dean

Morgan Lenker

Isabella Metoyer

Tania Osborne

Aydan Trimble

Skylar Ward

Addi Yates

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.