Anderson, Jennifer L.-08/21/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-tampering with physical evidence
Armistead, Phillip R.-08/24/2022-failure to appear
Arnold, Sheryl L.-08/24/2022-criminal mischief — residential rental property — 1st deg-cruelty to animals-2nd degree
Barrett, Steven-08/23/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Bauer, Michael D.-08/20/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates-failure of seller of vehicle to disclose title brand-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-non-res. buying fur w -obs-possessing license when privileges are revoked
Beach, Daylin D.-08/20/2022-careless driving-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Beck, Amanda J.-08/22/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license
Belew, Kelly D.-08/24/2022-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear
Bellar, Paul David-08/18/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Cavanaugh, Alan R.-08/20/2022-no registration plates-failure to appear
Clayton, Rodney J.-08/22/2022-failure to appear
Dean, Jeffrey W.-08/18/2022-failure to appear-criminal mischief 2nd degree-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-resisting arrest-criminal trespass-1st degree
Hagan, Timothy K.-08/19/2022-speeding 22 mph over limit-license to be in possession-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Hawkins, Shannon D.-08/23/2022-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Hayse, Ricky a.-08/19/2022-criminal poss of forged instr (2nd degree) identify-theft by deception-include cold checks $1,000 < $10,000
Houston, Michael L.-08/23/2022-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)-theft of services-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-shock probation in felony convictions-criminal trespassing-3rd degree-criminal trespassing-2nd degree-probation violation (for felony offense)-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-tbut or disp all others u/$500-receiving stolen property u/$10,000-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-promoting contraband — 1st degree-persistent felony offender i
Jackson, April N.-08/19/2022-criminal trespassing-3rd degree-tbut or disp all others u/$500-tbut or disp from building u/$500-tbut or disp auto — $10,000 or more but u/$1,000,000-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree (identify)-receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-possession of synthetic drugs — 1st offense-traff in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)
Manning, Christopher R.-08/18/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Nourse, Paul Douglas-08/24/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Oliver, Jason W.-08/23/2022-assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)-assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
Pagoria, Douglas A.-08/22/2022-speeding 26 mph or > speed limit-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-carrying a concealed weapon
Phillips, Sabra N.-08/20/2022-reckless driving-prescription drugs not in proper containeobs-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont substance, 1st deg 2nd or > off (methamphetamine)obs
Pointer, Anthony D.-08/21/2022-assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
Shifflet, Perry E.-08/24/2022-cruelty to animals-2nd degree
Smith, Christopher Shane-08/21/2022-failure to or improper signal-rear license not illuminated-no registration receipt-no registration plates-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 2nd degree — drug unspecified
Smith, Christy M.-08/24/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-wanton endangerment-1st degree-controlled substance endangerment to child, 4th degree-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 3rd degree — drug unspecified-poss of marijuana
Waters, Hurman R.-08/19/2022-failure to appear-tbut or disp all others $500 or more but u/$10,000
Yell, Robert N.-08/24/2022-no registration plates-failure to notify adrs change to dept of trans-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-tampering with physical evidence
