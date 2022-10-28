The 2nd Annual Pumpkin Trail in Auburn is happening this weekend, Oct. 28th-30th, at Auburn City Park. Organizer, Rhonda Sullivan, said there are many events planned for everyone to participate in and enjoy. “The elementary school’s open house will be on one side of the track, allowing the children to walk to the other side to enjoy the Pumpkin Trail,” said Sullivan.
The pumpkin trail is an event idea brought to Auburn Tourism by Katie Ross, who saw the event somewhere.
“She thought it would be a fun activity for Auburn to have,” shared Sullivan.
With funding from OTS Logistics in Russellville, Nicholas Scarbrough, and Rhonda Sullivan, more than 300 pumpkins were purchased and donated to Auburn Elementary. After the students decorated the pumpkins, volunteers placed them around the track on Thursday. Participating in the pumpkin trail isn’t limited to the students. Rhonda said, “We encourage anyone who wants to decorate a pumpkin — business owners, those running for election, anyone — to bring one to the track.”
The children will have an opportunity to expend some energy on the Mighty Kicks bouncy houses that will also be available.
Saturday evening is the inaugural Halloween Parade — another idea brought to Auburn Tourism by Mike and Cheryl Farmer, both Halloween fanatics. The couple usually spends their Halloween camping and participating in a decorating contest, but they decided to bring the fun to their hometown this year. “A few years ago, during the winter, he decided to build the horse-drawn hearse we pull around with a golf cart or set up just for pictures,” said Cheryl. She added, “We love seeing children and adults interact with the things we have. We decided to use the stuff for people to enjoy and have fun with it. We took the hearse to town last year and rode around during trick-or-treat; people loved it.” Cheryl continued, “Rhonda has done so much for Auburn getting everyone involved. We thought this would be fun to do. We have different groups participating. Normally, funeral homes would not do anything, but some are coming, and local people are making floats.”
The parade route will be the same as that for the Christmas parade. Those participating in the parade start lining up at 4 p.m., judging of floats takes place shortly after, and the parade begins at 6 p.m. Featured participants are the Bowling Green Harley Davidson Riders and SOKY Jeep Junkies. Winners of the float judging receive a 3-foot-tall trophy and $100 in cash, which is being presented during the parade. Cheryl said, “We hope to see something spooky, maybe a little scary and funny. Maybe something odd that you would not expect. Who knows what will show up!”
Immediately following the parade, Hold Your Horses will take the stage for two hours of music and dancing. During the music break, the costume contest will happen with age brackets for everyone. Food by Totally Baked, California Street Tacos, The Yellow Polka Panini, Backwoods Grillin, and Carriage House Vineyard will also be present. So get dressed up and get to Auburn for food, fun, prizes, and great music.
Sunday is the final evening for the Pumpkin Trail with trunk-or-treating, and S’mores at the city park, beginning at 6 p.m. There will also be a food truck, candy, games, face painting, and popcorn provided by Sullivan and Brandon Hogan with South Central Concrete. “We need to improve Logan County, and this is our way of trying to make that happen,” said Sullivan.
