The 2nd Annual Pumpkin Trail in Auburn is happening this weekend, Oct. 28th-30th, at Auburn City Park. Organizer, Rhonda Sullivan, said there are many events planned for everyone to participate in and enjoy. “The elementary school’s open house will be on one side of the track, allowing the children to walk to the other side to enjoy the Pumpkin Trail,” said Sullivan.

The pumpkin trail is an event idea brought to Auburn Tourism by Katie Ross, who saw the event somewhere.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.