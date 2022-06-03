A Bowling Green man was sentenced recently, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, to 11 years in prison for possessing, with the intent to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, on December 8, 2020, Robert Thomason, 41, possessed, with the intent to distribute, 54.13 grams of methamphetamine. Thomason also possessed a handgun after having been previously convicted of the felony offenses of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and bail jumping.
“Outstanding work by ATF, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and KSP,” said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky. “Drug distribution and the illegal possession of firearms remain top law enforcement priorities in the Western District as we continue the fight against violent crime.”
“Illegal drug trafficking is a threat to our community, frequently bringing with it the criminal use of firearms, violence, overdoses, and other criminal activity,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division. “ATF’s Louisville Division will continue to work with our partners, like the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police, to target armed drug dealers and remove them from our communities. This investigation is an example of our commitment to protecting the public and making Kentucky safer.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II prosecuted the case.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police investigated the case.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
