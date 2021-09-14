Congratulations Logan County Cougar Marching Band on a great start to the competition season.
The band took Reserve Grand Champion at the Franklin-Simpson Band Contest over the weekend.
”Thank you to all the parents that made this possible. Thank you for providing food and water, chaperones, loading and unloading equipment, working sound, driving equipment trailers, uniforms, and all the other things you do to help our students. Thank you to an awesome staff for all of your help. Mandy Beasley, Sierra Beaty, Zach Watts, Joshua Roberson, Cameron Clark, and Justin Kirby. Let’s keep pushing, improving, and growing. It’s a great day to be a Cougar,” said David Dayton, Logan County Cougar Band Director.
— Staff report
