On June 17, 2023, Deputy Pedigo with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, was patrolling the area of Highway 68/80 East and Stevenson Mill Road, when he observed a red in color passenger car traveling in the number two lane Westbound unable to maintain lane travel and crossing over the fog line multiple times.
Deputy Pedigo initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of 68/80 East and Mud River Church Road. While making a passenger-side approach on the vehicle, an odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. Both occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search. Before searching the vehicle, the driver, Marcuz Edward Harris, 22, of Bowling Green, Ky. was asked about any weapons inside the vehicle or his person. Harris admitted to having a weapon in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, a red and black backpack was discovered with approximately 45 individual packages that contained marijuana with an approximate weight of 168 grams total. Also in the bag were 16 individual bags that did not contain any marijuana but were labeled for marijuana. Deputy Pedigo located a large amount of US currency in the middle console of the vehicle as well as on the driver’s person approximately $1,162 in multiple 20s, 10’s, 5’s, and 1 dollar bills. Also found was an AR-style rifle on the passenger side of the vehicle covered in a red sweatshirt containing ammunition and one round chambered.
Harris was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Logan County Detention Center. he is being charged with Careless Driving; Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.), 1st Offense; Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia — Deliver/Manufacture, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
