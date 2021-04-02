As more people begin to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and restrictions begin to lift as a result, Logan County citizens can expect to see a little more normalcy in 2021, as events that were once canceled last year, are now being scheduled.
When the pandemic was in full swing in 2020, restaurants, businesses, churches, and schools were all shut down, as were any festivals, parades, and gatherings of any kind. It was a year of adjustment, to say the least. However, it looks as if the community may be getting back to one of the many things they are good at, which is coming together and celebrating life.
Although people have gotten used to the Strawberry Festival in Adairville occurring in the first part of May, a celebration of this delicious berry will most likely be held in June this year. It will all depend on what the governor’s office says, according to Adairville Mayor Donna Blake, who does plan on having something, even if it’s not the typical festival. Adairville Market Days are beginning April 4 where vendors can come and set up on the square Wednesdays and Saturdays for $10 a season.
Plans are currently being made to hold the Logan County Fair in June. Right now, the fair board is waiting for contracts to be signed.
A tractor pull and wrestling event is anticipated and the crowd favorite carnival rides will be returning.
“We are going into it this year a little different but we are definitely having a fair,” said Lonnie Epley, a long-serving board member. “We are in the planning stages and there is still a lot to discuss. We are all very excited and looking forward to having the fair this year.”
The fair will be held the last full week in June. A fair board meeting is being held Thursday, April 1 to elect new officers.
Auburn’s Dog Days of Summer will be held August 14 said councilwoman Rhonda Sullivan. Nothing is set in stone except for the music at this time but plans are being made for other activities as well. The Glo Run 5k that was canceled last year will be held and there will be plenty of activities for the kids.
“With the numbers falling and the vaccine being available, we feel like it will be safe for the event this year,” said Sullivan. “If for some reason the numbers spike, we can move it to the park and there will be plenty of space to social distance. I feel like it’s time to start moving forward toward a normal life, it’s different but still enjoyable.”
Other events being held this year in Logan County include:
Kirby Funeral Services 1st annual spring cruise in to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association. The event will be held in the parking lot of Kirby Funeral Services 110, Franklin Road, Russellville on April 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No entry fees and all vehicles are welcome.
Vineyard Blessing & Spring Season Opener Saturday, April 17 from 5-9 p.m. at Carriage House Vineyards in Auburn. Shayne Vaughan will be singing.
The 30th Annual Show & Tractor Pull will be held June 4-5 in Auburn. Come see gas engine history and talk with the enthusiasts who know how the antique gas engines work. See old tractors as they were in their glory days and talk with the people who have lovingly restored them to works of art. Close your eyes and listen to the pop-pop of the two-cylinder engines as they pull a sled down the track. Explore the first generation of “muscle” tractors which helped farmers get more done in less time. Bring your whole family for a fun-filled weekend.
Clay Bilyeu will be hosting his Summer Cruise-Ins throughout the year. These events are held to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival being held is currently being discussed. The News-Democrat & Leader reached out to the board for details but were not contacted before publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.