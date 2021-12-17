The Logan County Fiscal Court approved placing several dumpsters throughout the county to help with tornado debris.
Dumpsters will be placed in the following areas:
One at the corner of Bilyeu Cemetery Road
One at old Chandlers School on 103
Two at the end of Marshall Road
One at 3000 block of Buena Vista
One on KL Knight/Coopertown Rd
One on the corner of 79/103
The dumpsters are for those that have storm-related debris ONLY. Please do not put tree limbs in the dumpster.
If you plan on applying for FEMA relief, the county recommends you wait before discarding your debris from your home (unless your insurance company tells you otherwise) until Logan County is added to the FEMA list and you get further instruction from the federal government after you’ve applied for FEMA relief.
