The Russellville Rotary Foundation’s Annual “Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet” and “Operation Warm” projects proved to be another huge success this year.
Thanks to the generous contributions from members of the community, the Russellville Rotary Foundation and Shoe Carnival of Bowling Green have teamed up to provide 370 pairs of shoes to the students in the Logan County and Russellville School systems.
The Rotary was not only able to provide shoes to the children in need, but we were also able to provide 248 coats, 239 hoodies, 311 pairs of jeans and joggers, as well as a substantial number of hygiene products to the Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) for their distribution.
“We would like to thank everyone in the community that contributed to our project and helped make this year such an awesome year of giving for the Russellville Rotary Club,” said Brooke B. Waldrup, 2021 Chairperson for the Russellville Rotary programs. “We want to thank the ladies at the Logan County and Russellville Schools Family Resource Youth Service Centers for working with us to ensure these donated items went to those in need within our schools. We would also like to thank Russellville native Keith Morris, Bowling Green, Ky. Shoe Carnival Store Manager, as well as Jason Turner, General Manager for their continuous efforts to help make this project a success, as well as our friends at Gerald Printing for helping us give hoodies with school logos this year.”
Russellville Rotary looks forward to 2022 in continuing to fulfill the Rotary Mission of “Service Above Self.”
