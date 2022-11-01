The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 in London is investigating a fatal collision involving a London Police Department (London PD) Officer. On Oct. 30th, at approximately 12:49 a.m., KSP Post 11 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in the city limits of London in Laurel County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2022 Ram pickup truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn. was traveling North on KY 229 (Barbourville Road) when his vehicle entered the intersection of South Main Street and struck a 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser traveling Southbound on South Main Street operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, KY.

