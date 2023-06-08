Few people have ever heard of hemlock, or its scientific name Conium maculatum L., even fewer know how poisonous it is to people and animals.
This past weekend, local resident Robert C. Meyer Jr. was mowing just outside of the Russellville City limits when he accidentally ran some over. “It was about 10 a.m. and I ran it over before I realized it. About 15 minutes later, I felt a headache coming on. Around noon, I started feeling lightheaded, had a cloudy mind, and the headache was gaining strength.”
Meyer continued, “About 4 p.m., I was feeling really fatigued, had an upset stomach, and the headache was so extreme that pain relievers weren’t helping. That evening, my body began aching really bad. Sunday morning, I woke feeling like I was hit by a truck! The body ache was worse, no energy or desire to eat, and I still had a headache.” Meyer’s symptoms persisted on Monday morning, despite drinking a great deal of water to rehydrate his body.
Although Meyer felt better on Tuesday, he said, “I woke with no headache and really mild body aches but my energy is still at a low.” He added, “I don’t know how much I took in, but it was enough to have me feeling like death for a few days. I am very lucky to be here by the grace of God. He isn’t done with me yet.”
According to the USDA Ag Research Service, Poison-Hemlock’s identifiers are “white flowers that grow in small erect clusters” and a “hollow stem usually marked with small purple spots. Leaves are delicate, like parsley, and it has a white taproot. All parts of poison-hemlock (leaves, stem, fruit, and root) are poisonous” and it “grows up to 3-meters tall.” This plant is “a biennial in the parsnip or wild carrot family.”
Hemlock is easily mistaken for immature Queen Anne’s Lace and Logan County UK Extension Agent Leann Martin said, “Hemlock has been in the county for awhile, it hasn’t just appeared overnight. The problem is that from a distance, it’s easy to believe what you’re seeing is Queen Anne’s Lace and that is the cause for nothing being done.”
The differences between the two weeds are the minor details. A Queen Anne’s Lace bloom is more broad and compact than Hemlock blooms, which are more like small clusters; the former’s spotless, hairy stem grows to about three feet tall, while the latter’s can grow up to six feet tall and is splotched with purple.
Human ingestion is usually accidental when the root is confused with wild parsnips, the leaves for a wild parsley, or the seeds with anise. Deaths have also occurred from using the hollow stems for children’s whistles.
This invasive species was introduced to the U.S. from Europe as a garden plant because of the attractive blooms. However, it is now “moving onto rangelands” and can be found on “roadsides, on edges of cultivated fields, along creek beds and irrigation ditches, and in waste areas,” according to the USDA.
It is very toxic to livestock as well, however, they will not eat it when other vegetation is available. When ingested, signs can appear in under an hour causing “respiratory paralysis in 2 to 3 hours.” If ingested during gestation, an animal will present with skeletal deformities or cleft palates at birth, which are, according to the USDA, “indistinguishable from the lupine-induced crooked calf disease.”
Poison-hemlock may be controlled by treating plants before they begin to bud. However, mowing them will only assist the seeds in spreading. Martin said, “The best thing to do now is wear protective clothing — a mask, long sleeves and pants, and gloves — get a plastic bag and gather the blooms. Do not burn the bag or its contents because fire will help the seeds and oil spread.” Ideally, Martin said collecting the entire plant will do more for eradicating it, but without the blooms, the seeds can’t spread.
