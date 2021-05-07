Honoring the educators in the City of Russellville, as well as the who work in the county, Mayor Mark Stratton and his council, approved a proclamation Tuesday naming May 3-7, 2021, Teacher Appreciation Week.
“I cannot express how important those who teach our children are,” said Stratton. “Setting aside a week to honor them doesn’t quite seem enough. However, we do want them all to know how very much we appreciate what they do on a daily basis and the sacrifices they all make to assure our community’s children are prepared for the future.”
The mayor mentioned the honor not only included the city and county school system’s educators but also those who teach in the Christian schools in our communities.
The proclamation reads:
WHEREAS, passionate, dedicated teachers across our City and County ensure our youth learn the essential knowledge and skills needed now and for the future; and
WHEREAS, teachers have risen to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and provided untiring support to their students in all school districts; and
WHEREAS, teachers have worked countless hours to support their students’ academic, social, and emotional well-being during the unexpected school closure and public health crisis; and
WHEREAS, teachers exemplify patience and understanding in relentless situations, proving their resilience, selflessness, and care for their students; and
WHEREAS, Teacher Appreciation Week is an opportunity for communities to thank teachers for the critical role they play in shaping our children and the future of the Commonwealth;
WHEREAS, the City of Russellville expresses their sincere gratitude to all teachers for their service and dedication, and unbelievable commitment to maximize the potential of all learners in the Commonwealth;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mark Stratton do hereby recognize May 3-7, 2021, as TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK in the City of Russellville, a time to recognize the efforts of educators in our community and to thank the many teachers whose commitment makes a difference in the lives of children.
