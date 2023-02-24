The University Heights Academy boys’ basketball coach was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into drug trafficking.
According to a press release from the Hopkinsville Police Department, Melvin Brown was arrested and put into the custody of federal authorities on Tuesday — just one day after the UHA basketball season ended in the first round of the district tournament.
The Drug Enforcement Administration Paducah Post, Hopkinsville Police Department Special Investigation Section and Tulsa (Oklahoma) DEA Resident Office had been jointly investigating the drug trafficking activity for an extended period of time, according to the HPD.
As a result of that investigation, Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking conspiracy and money laundering. On Tuesday, members of the DEA, HPD and Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations West executed multiple search warrants in Hopkinsville pursuant to the investigation. According to the press release, law enforcement seized a large amount of U.S. currency, a handgun and illicit drugs. Following the search warrants, Brown was served his indictment warrant and is currently in the custody of federal authorities.
UHA issued the following statement after Brown’s arrest: “This is an unfortunate situation and moving forward, Melvin Brown will no longer be a part of the UHA basketball program.”
Brown had just completed his second season as UHA basketball coach, finishing the year with a 19-11 record and Second Region All ‘A’ Classic tournament championship. Prior to taking over as head coach last year, Brown was an assistant under Grant Shouse for four seasons at UHA. Brown is a 2002 graduate of UHA. After his career as a Blazers, Brown went on to play at Berea College, graduating in 2007.
