The 2020-21 state testing data was publicly released for both Logan County and Russellville Independent Schools and because of all the challenges faced by students and educators during the COVID-19 pandemic, special designations for low-performing schools were not a part of the data.
The state of Kentucky applied for and was granted an accountability waiver for the past school year which did away with the designations of CSI and TSI for one year. And as a result, the test scores from the K-PREP will be used by just the local districts to see what areas can be improved upon.
“The scores didn’t catch us off guard,” said Russellville Superintendent Larry Begley. “We had a great momentum before the pandemic. You can’t plan for something you’ve never seen before. These teachers, I couldn’t say enough about. The teachers know these kids and know what they need.”
For Russellville, 228 students were tested which is a 97.8% participation in Reading and Mathematics. There were no numbers given for Science and Writing due to participation.
In Reading, 53.4% of 223 students earned Novice, 26.5% of 223 students earned Apprentice, 13.0% of 223 students earned Proficient with 7.2% of 223 students earning Distinguished.
In Mathematics, 50.0% of 222 students earned Novice, 32.9% of 222 students earned Apprentice, 13.1%of 222 students earned Proficient with 4.1% of 222 students earning Distinguished.
Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins had this to say about the recent scoring, “On Sept. 29th, the spring 2021 assessment data and school report card information was released across the state of Kentucky. While the district received district and school performance data, no accountability labels or ratings were applied to schools due to receiving a waiver from federal accountability. While our district recognizes the importance of reviewing student and school data to determine the next steps, it is important to note that disruptions in learning had a dramatic impact on student performance and made it difficult to compare this assessment data to that of prior years.”
Mullins further stated Logan County Schools performed above the state average in three out of four content areas for elementary school, three out of four content areas for middle school, and all four content areas for high school. The LCHS ACT composite score was 18.0, which matches the state composite score of 18, and the LCHS 4-year graduation rate for 2021 was 97.0, above the state rate of 90.0.
“The 20-21 school year posed many challenges for school districts across the Commonwealth,” said Mullins. “I want to thank the staff at each of our schools for their hard work and dedication to our students. With multiple transitions during the last school year, our staff demonstrated flexibility, innovation, and creativity. As our school district moves into the 21-22 school year, we will focus on addressing students’ academic and social-emotional needs, as well as closing achievement gaps.”
For Logan County, 699 students were tested which is a 99.7% participation in Reading and Mathematics. There were 225 students tested in Science and 238 in Writing.
In Reading 35.2% of 697 students earned Novice, 24.7% of 697 students earned Apprentice, 27.3% of 697 students earned Proficient with 12.9% of 697 students earning Distinguished.
In Mathematics, 26.7% of 697 students earned Novice, 41.6% of 697 students earned Apprentice, 24.2% of 697 students earned Proficient with 7.5%of 697 students earning Distinguished.
In Science, 16.1% of 223 students earned Novice, 55.2%of 223 students earned Apprentice, 24.7% of 223 students earned Proficient with 4.0% of 223 students earning Distinguished.
In Writing, 17.3% of 237 students earned Novice, 55.7% of 237 students earned Apprentice, 24.1% of 237 students earned Proficient with 3.0% of 237 students earning Distinguished.
Also included in the test results are ACT scored for juniors who took that test last year. The district average was a score of 17 — just one point off the statewide average of 18.
Because of the pandemic, not all students were tested — and the number of students tested varied largely by district.
