RUSNWS-12-06-22 Police Chase

Law enforcement assess the damage caused by a motorcycle that crashed at the intersection of 2nd and Main Streets in Russellville.

 Photo by Denise Shoulders

On Dec. 2nd at approximately 1:45 p.m., Logan Central Dispatch received a call from a Logan County Constable who had observed a blue motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly on the US 68-80 bypass in the area of Terry Wilcutt Highway.

According to the Russellville Police Department, Russellville officers were at Walmart on an unrelated incident when a motorcycle matching the description entered the parking lot from the US 68-80 bypass. One of the officers on the unrelated scene walked toward the end of the parking lot where the motorcycle had parked and attempted to make contact with the individual on the motorcycle. As the officer approached, he tried to speak with the driver of the motorcycle. The driver turned around and observed the officer, then took off.

