On Dec. 2nd at approximately 1:45 p.m., Logan Central Dispatch received a call from a Logan County Constable who had observed a blue motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly on the US 68-80 bypass in the area of Terry Wilcutt Highway.
According to the Russellville Police Department, Russellville officers were at Walmart on an unrelated incident when a motorcycle matching the description entered the parking lot from the US 68-80 bypass. One of the officers on the unrelated scene walked toward the end of the parking lot where the motorcycle had parked and attempted to make contact with the individual on the motorcycle. As the officer approached, he tried to speak with the driver of the motorcycle. The driver turned around and observed the officer, then took off.
As the motorcycle exited the parking lot on Highland Lick Road, he passed two cars and began riding on the concrete divider in the roadway. After passing another vehicle, the driver then fled toward Hopkinsville Road.
Another Russellville Police Department Officer was on Hopkinsville Road when he was notified of the motorcycle’s driving behavior. The officer observed the motorcyclist disregard the stop light at Hopkinsville Road and Shelton Lane and continue toward town. Russellville Police officers then lost visual as they did not pursue.
A Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy gained a visual of the motorcycle on Hopkinsville Road and proceeded to shut down the intersection of Bethel Street and W. 4th Street from oncoming traffic. As the motorcycle entered the intersection, it circled the deputy’s vehicle and continued on Bethel Street towards W. 2nd Street. The motorcycle and deputies continued on W. 2nd Street. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of W. 2nd and N. Main Streets, the driver disregarded the stoplight at the intersection, colliding with a small SUV. The driver of the motorcycle then fled on foot.
Trace Cowles, 19, of Bowling Green, Ky. was located after the foot pursuit and detained by Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies. Cowles was placed under arrest by the Russellville Police Department and later lodged in Logan County Detention Center.
During the incident, Cowles was found to be in possession of drugs and a firearm.
No injuries were reported during the collision. The Russellville Police Department was assisted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and First Responders.
