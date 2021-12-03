The Logan County Grand Jury convened on Nov. 19, 2021, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Edward A. Andes — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000 (2 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but Under $10,000 (2 counts); Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Kelly M. Baines — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 1st Offense, Aggravating Circumstances; Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Roger D. Bobbett — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Terry W. Christmas — Strangulation, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic Violence, Minor Injury; Criminal Trespass, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Jarrett J. Clayton — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Nickolas A. Cole — Assault, 4th Degree, Minor Injury; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Sheree N. Croft — Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (2 counts); Possession of Marijuana.
Jayden Matthew — Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Ramon Duncan Possession of Marijuana.
Bobby D. Elamon — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Azora R. Forgy — Complicity to Attempted Murder.
Victor E. Gardner — Assault, 4th Degree, Minor Injury (2 counts); Strangulation, 1st Degree; Assault, 2nd Degree, Domestic Violence; Burglary, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Unlawful Imprisonment, 1st Degree; Violation of E.P.O./D.V.O.; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree (2 counts).
Christi L. Gordon — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≤ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Rodney Gordon — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree (2 counts).
Brian Grise — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Bruce A. Manzella — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree (2 counts).
Rebecca L. McCarley — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Attempted Murder.
Ashland R. McCubbins — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Cocaine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.
Robert P. McKenzie — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Darrell R. McMurtry — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Traffic in Marijuana, Less Than 8 oz., 1st Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jefty Meredith — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Tiffany Mezo — Resisting Arrest; Assault, 3rd Degree, Police/Probation Officer; Publix Intoxication Controlled Substance/Excludes Alcohol; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Laura A. Page — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
James R. Powell — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana.
Damian M. Price — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Trevor P. Price — Criminal Abuse, 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.
Angela Robertson — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine.
Derek C. Reeves — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Ryan M. Rosser — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Heroin; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Ashley N. Shumake — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000 (2 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but Under $10,000 (2 counts); Engaging in Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Kyle W. Terry — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Heroin; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified.
John W. Thomas — Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000.
Sa’Juan Jabier Watkins — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, ≤ 10 D.U., Drug Unspecified, Schedule I & II, 1st Offense.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
