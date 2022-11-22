Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force assisted the Logan County DCBS on a true complaint at 1526 West Old Volney Road, Olmstead, Ky. on Nov. 16, 2022.
Upon the agent’s arrival, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the residence. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, agents located at least 8 oz of marijuana, a small amount of suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
