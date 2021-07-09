For the first time in 13 years, the News-Democrat & Leader has a new leader in the newsroom. Chris Cooper, a reporter with the newspaper for more than two decades, has been promoted to editor.
She replaces O.J. Stapleton, who has been named managing editor of the Kentucky New Era in Hopkinsville. Both papers are owned by Paducah-based Paxton Media Group.
“Chris Cooper has a deep knowledge of the community and a real understanding of the issues facing Russellville and Logan County,” said Mike Alexieff, Paxton’s regional publisher over the Russellville, Hopkinsville, and other Western Kentucky newspapers. “I’m confident that Chris will continue the News-Democrat & Leader’s tradition of quality community journalism.”
Cooper began at the newspaper in 1998 as a features writer and columnist before moving into news coverage.
“I am honored to lead the News-Democrat & Leader and continue a tradition that has been a steadfast source of information in Logan County for over 200 years,” said Cooper. “I care very much for my community and those who live in it. Telling their stories and keeping them up-to-date with the knowledge they desire is more than just a job to me, it is a mission of truth. My position also affords me an opportunity to highlight the many lives that have built this wonderful place called home.”
Stapleton came to the News-Democrat & Leader from the Daily News in Bowling Green, where he was sports editor. In his new role, he will also be responsible for the weekly Cadiz Record and The Eagle Post in Oak Grove.
“It’s been my honor to have worked alongside Chris at the News-Democrat & Leader for the past 13 years,” Stapleton said. “I have no doubt she will continue to keep the NDL a vibrant part of Logan County for years to come. And while I will miss my time working in Russellville and Logan County, I will still be a part of the community.”
Cooper said that among her goals were to increase the local content on the editorial page as well as broaden coverage of Logan County communities.
