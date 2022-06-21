The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 20 through June 24 are listed below. All work is subject to change.
Interstate 65A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures have been temporarily taken down but will be put back in place Thursday. The lane closures are in both directions from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). A lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day. The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Construction crews continue to address drainage repairs followed by resurfacing.
Interstate I-165
U.S. 231 Exit 33 -The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. Currently, the right lane is closed in the southbound direction from the 35 mile marker to the 33 mile marker. The interchange is being reconstructed into a diamond interchange. Please slow down and use caution in this area.
Milling and paving will continue from the 18 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Butler County. The right lane in each direction is expected to be closed this week. On June 25, Exit 26 will close at 5 a.m. and will reopen by June 26 by 9 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 27.
Logan County
KY 3240/Main Street Intersection -Paving operations are expected to finish Monday, June 20. Motorists can expect delays and one lane traffic while the paving operations are going on.
Warren County
KY 234 The paving portion of this project is complete. Striping will continue and lane closures are possible during nighttime hours from Hayes Lane to Chestnut Street.
U.S. 31-W Louisville Road A school safety improvement project to add a sidewalk and crosswalk for Warren East High School at the intersection of KY 526 will continue.
U.S. 31-W Nashville Road A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should expect one-lane traffic and flagging operations from Dillard Road to KY 242 at times. Other delays are also expected. Please use caution while traveling in this area.
behalf of: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet 200 Mero Street Frankfort,KY40622 (502) 564-4890
