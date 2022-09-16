Jennie Stuart Health’s commitment to regional healthcare continues to take on tangible form, as the longtime organization opened a women’s health clinic Thursday, Sept. 1 in Logan County.
The satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville, and will offer total OB-GYN services. JSH’s Dr. Jonathan Abbott, who specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and MSN/APRN Julie P’pool will provide the services Monday through Thursday.
Abbott, who joined Jennie Stuart Health’s team of providers during the summer of 2020, has been providing comprehensive care for women of all ages through wellness visits, diagnostic screenings, maternity care, and surgeries.
Before joining the staff at Jennie Stuart, Dr. Abbott served as an active-duty Army physician at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, where he was Chief of Inpatient Obstetrics. He also previously served at Weed Army Community Hospital in Fort Irwin, California, where he was Chief of the OB-GYN Department.
“Providing this type of care in underserved communities has been a vision of mine for some time, so I’m extremely excited to begin this part of my journey,” said Abbott, who will also continue to see patients in Hopkinsville during the week. “This is an excellent opportunity for Jennie Stuart Health to serve the Logan, Todd, and Simpson County residents, and we look forward to meeting new patients soon.”
P’Pool has spent the last 12 years practicing as a nurse practitioner at Clarksville OB/GYN Associates in Tennessee. Prior to that, she spent three years on the women’s services floor at Jennie Stuart Medical Center serving as a Registered Nurse. P’Pool received her nursing education from Murray State University and the University of Cincinnati, and also obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Western Kentucky University.
Passionate about Women’s Health, P’Pool enjoys providing care to women throughout the life cycle and says she is excited to return to her nursing roots with Jennie Stuart Health by serving patients in Russellville, Hopkinsville, and the surrounding areas.
Abbott will be available at the Russellville clinic each Tuesday. P’pool will cover Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The clinic will be closed on Fridays. To make an appointment, call 270-887-9058 or visit www.JennieStuartHealth.org.
Jennie Stuart Health is tentatively planning a ribbon cutting for the Russellville clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 20. More details are forthcoming.
Jennie Stuart Health is an acute-care hospital licensed for 194 beds. A private, not-for-profit community institution that includes six outpatient, ancillary service locations, Jennie Stuart Health has served for over a century, and today features more than 100 active, senior, and affiliate physicians who offer over 30 medical specialties. More information can be found at www.JennieStuartHealth.org.
