Jennie Stuart Health’s commitment to regional healthcare continues to take on tangible form, as the longtime organization opened a women’s health clinic Thursday, Sept. 1 in Logan County.

The satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville, and will offer total OB-GYN services. JSH’s Dr. Jonathan Abbott, who specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and MSN/APRN Julie P’pool will provide the services Monday through Thursday.

