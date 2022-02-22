Our sophomores Logan County High School recently participated in a career fair in which they explored opportunities and learned more about local businesses. While Covid altered the appearance of the fair, the valuable information from employers and the opportunities within remained the same.
“JA Inspire”, as it is known to students, was a virtual event put on by Junior Achievement. Sophomores completed the event throughout this January and February. The event included several engaging activities for students. Through JA Inspire, students learned more about why career-planning is important and began the process for themselves.
Within that task, students took a career interest inventory to learn about possible career clusters that aligned with their talents, abilities, and interests. After this crucial step of self-discovery, students “visited” the career fair. The fair was divided into categories based on career clusters.
Madison Sisk visited the booths in the Health cluster based on the results of her inventory. “I got to visit other booths, too. I want to be a teacher but since it said I scored highest in health, I was trying to find something where I could do both,” she said.
JA Inspire is a community effort of local businesses and educators to help increase our students’ understanding of real-world workforce skills. Junior Achievement collaborated with numerous businesses including but not limited to, Atmos Energy, Henkel, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, US Bank, Scott Murphy & Daniel, General Motors, Hills Pet Foods, UPS, and Truist Bank.
The companies set up virtual booths that included company information, skill requirements, and some included information on how to start a career with them. Students had a virtual backpack to save important information from each booth that they could access for future reference.
When asked about her experience, LCHS sophomore Abby Denny said, “I learned to be proud of who you are. I want to help people, and it showed all the ways I could do that. I thought this was interesting and easy to use.”
At Logan County High School, we are always providing valuable experiences for students both in and beyond the classroom. We are thankful for the work Junior Achievement does in our, community and for providing this opportunity for our students to learn more about themselves and their future opportunities.
