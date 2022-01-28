Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Child Exploitation Offense

A Greenville man, previously required to register as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky, was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, Dustin R. Stone, 29, of Greenville, Ky. traveled to Paducah, Ky. on Dec. 3, 2018, to meet with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. In November of 2018, after receiving a complaint that Stone was sending sexually explicit text messages to minors, detectives with the Paducah Police Department launched an undercover investigation. From November 21, 2018, through December 3, 2018, Stone sent numerous sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Stone expressed his desire to meet the minor for sexual activity. Stone was arrested on December 3, 2018, when he traveled to Paducah to meet with the supposed minor. During their investigation, detectives learned that Stone was required to register as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky as the result of a 2014 conviction in Muhlenberg Circuit Court for attempted use of electronic means to induce a minor in a sex offense.
“Prosecuting those who seek to exploit children in the Western District is a top priority of this office,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “I commend the detectives of the Paducah Police Department and the prosecutors who work daily to ensure our children are safe and our neighborhoods secure.”
“I am proud of the work our detectives did to remove a child predator from our community,” said Chief of Police Brian Laird. “We look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Attorney’s office to obtain federal convictions for those who would prey on our children.”
The General Investigations Unit of the Paducah Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Leigh Ann Dycus and Raymond McGee, of the United States Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”
